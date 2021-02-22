PHOTOS: Fire damages Hull Street church, building condemned

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vacant church on Hull Street Road suffered significant damage during a Sunday morning fire. The church which was under construction is now condemned.

Richmond Fire told 8News on Saturday that the first call for reports of a fire in the church came in around 11:34 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly and saw heavy fire and smoke.

They quickly declared a second alarm, followed by a third upon discovering how much the fire had spread. It took hours to control the fire, RFD tweeted that the fire was under control around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A tweet from the Richmond Fire Department on Sunday says the fire started on the sanctuary floor and spread into the attic and roof.

Because the building was under construction some areas were already missing floors and doors making photos of the damage seem more extreme.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.