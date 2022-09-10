RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place in Richmond on Saturday, giving hundreds of participants the chance to honor the firefights that responded to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The event, held at City Stadium, began to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and drew a crowd of around 350 participants of all ages, including Richmond Fire and EMS.

Participants got to pay tribute to members of the New York City Fire Department who died on September 11, 2001, by climbing seven rounds through the stadium’s bleachers, the equivalent of the 110 stories in the World Trade Center.

Approximately 350 registrants of all ages participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the City Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10. Credit: Howard Williams

Each participant also received a T-shirt and lunch from Mission BBQ.

All proceeds from tickets to the event went towards the Metro Richmond Flying Squad.