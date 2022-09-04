RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of the interstate highway in Richmond on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said officers attempted to stop a 2018 Acura MDX sedan in the area of St. James Street and W. Baker Street in Richmond around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the car quickly accelerated, lost control, overcorrected and went through a fence that rolled onto the shoulder of northbound I-95 near Exit 76.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman from Richmond, was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. State police said she will be charged with felony eluding a police officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

There were two additional teenagers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash who were uninjured. State police said the crash remains under investigation.