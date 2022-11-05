Richmond nonprofit REACHCYCLES fits special bikes for disabled kids to give them more independence and mobility. Credit: Howard Williams / 8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some lucky Richmond kids got the chance to get new, specially made bikes at a REACHcycles event this weekend.

REACHcycles is a Richmond-based nonprofit dedicated to donating and fitting bikes for children with disabilities. The organization — which stands for Richmond Empowering Abilities for CHildren with Cycles — offers fitting and donation events around Richmond throughout the year, including an event on Saturday, Nov. 5.

James Howard, REACHcycles president, was first inspired when he received an AmTryke — a type of adaptive tricycle — during a disabled veterans cycle event. Howard then established REACHcycles in 2014 as a chapter of AMBUCS, a national organization dedicated to providing mobility and independence for people with disabilities.

Richmond nonprofit REACHCYCLES fits special bikes for disabled kids to give them more independence and mobility. Credit: Howard Williams / 8News

Howard’s mother also started an AMBUCS chapter, Wheels On The James, in Lynchburg. Together, REACHcycles and Wheels on the James have donated over 1,000 bikes to people with disabilities in Virginia.

You can learn more about REACHcycles and their work on their website and their Facebook page.