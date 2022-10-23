RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fall season is in full swing across Virginia, as temperatures cool and leaves from the commonwealth’s diverse foliage change color.

Fall colors generally peak sometime between Oct. 10 and Oct. 31, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry. However, the specific dates change year to year, depending on temperature and rainfall conditions.

Below is a collection of images collected by 8News’ photographers, capturing the leaf color changes across the metro Richmond area.