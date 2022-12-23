RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Channeling the holiday spirit, a local brass band performed an impromptu concert in front of the Oregon Hill Christmas House earlier this week.

On Monday, Dec. 19, “NO BS! Brass” — a brass band based in Richmond — played Christmas tunes that had been arranged by John Hulley.

(Photo credit: Lauren Serpa Photographs) (Photo credit: Lauren Serpa Photographs) (Photo credit: Lauren Serpa Photographs) (Photo credit: Lauren Serpa Photographs) (Photo credit: Lauren Serpa Photographs) (Photo credit: Lauren Serpa Photographs)

The Oregon Hill Christmas House has become a Richmond staple over the years and is located at 408 S. Laurel St. Homeowner Marc Leslie says the extravagant display of lights serves to bring holiday cheer to the city.

“The world’s a tough world, and I think its nice to have something that makes people happy even for a few minutes … so that’s worth it to me,” Leslie told 8News in a 2019 interview.