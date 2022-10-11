RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released photos of men believed to be people of interest in a car theft that occurred towards the end of September.

Police said the victim of the car theft parked her car in a lot at the 2000 block of Riverside Drive sometime between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, and when she returned to her car around 6:30 p.m. she realized someone had entered her car and stolen several items.

Police have since released photos of two men believed to be connected to the theft.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to call Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at 804-646-3912.