RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released photos of two people believed to be persons of interest in a commercial burglary.

Officers were called to a business at the 6300 block of Jahnke Road for the report of a robbery just after 8 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Police said the suspects had entered the business while it was closed and stole various items, including a gun. It is currently unknown in which direction the two went when they left the business.

Anyone who may have been in the area during this burglary, or has information about the identity of these individuals is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at 804-646-1007.