RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chase ATM building on West Broad Street in Richmond was destroyed after a pickup truck crashed into it on Saturday afternoon.

On Oct. 1 at approximately 3:23 p.m., units responded to the scene at a Chase ATM, located at 1211 West Broad Street, for a reported incident in which a vehicle had crashed into a building.

According to a statement from Richmond Fire & Emergency Services, once at the scene, crews found a pickup truck that had driven into the Chase ATM, causing significant damage to the building. A spokesperson for Richmond Fire said the driver of the pickup truck got out of the vehicle on their own and reported minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

An inspector later arrived on scene to assess the building. The pickup truck was eventually removed by a tow truck and no additional damage was done to the building, according to Richmond Fire. The incident was marked under control at 5:49 p.m.

Photo: Tyler Hall / 8News