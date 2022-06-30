RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle connected to the drive-by shooting that occurred on May 12 at Ironclad Pizza Grill in Manchester.

On Thursday, May 12 police responded to a shooting at 924 Mcdonough Street just before 3 p.m. A police investigation revealed that a dark-colored SUV drove past the restaurant and fired multiple shots into the building, striking two individuals who were inside.

One of the victims was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the leg.

According to police, the witnesses in the area described seeing a dark green boxy vehicle – possibly a 2006 or 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer – with a license plate that is possibly some variation of the name “Russell.”

Richmond Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle connected to the drive-by shooting that occurred on May 12 at Ironclad Pizza Grill in Manchester (Photo Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

Richmond Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle connected to the drive-by shooting that occurred on May 12 at Ironclad Pizza Grill in Manchester (Photo Courtesy of the Richmond Police Department)

The vehicle was last seen traveling on West 10th Street headed toward Perry Street.

Police ask for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.