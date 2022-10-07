RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are continuing to investigate a crash that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital Friday evening.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, officers were called to the scene at the 4800 block of Brook Road to investigate a reported motor-vehicle crash.

Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, they found a woman trapped inside an overturned vehicle, a spokesperson for Richmond Police said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

(Courtesy of Joanne Johnson)

According to police, officers learned after an initial investigation that the woman was driving when she hit a parked car. The impact of the collision caused her vehicle to flip, trapping her inside.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash to determine whether a third vehicle was involved. Police have not yet confirmed if the incident resulted in a fire.

(Courtesy of Joanne Johnson) (Courtesy of Joanne Johnson) (Courtesy of Joanne Johnson)

(Courtesy of Joanne Johnson)

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash at this time, according to Richmond Police’s spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond Police at 804-646-5100.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 8News for updates.