RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) and Richmond Fire Department crews used a boat to rescue a malamute that ended up at the bottom of a 50-foot embankment along the James River.

According to a Facebook post from RACC, the dog fell or climbed down the 50-foot embankment, and the only way to get to it was by water.

RACC called the Richmond Fire Department Water Rescue Team, which responded in minutes with a small boat and rescued the dog, who did not sustain any injuries.

The dog was brought back to RACC, where it was reunited with its owner.