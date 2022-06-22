Richmond Fire and EMS crews respond to the scene of a medical situation on the James River. (Photo: Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When a relaxing afternoon on the James River turned into a medical situation, crews from Richmond Fire and Emergency Services and the Richmond Ambulance Authority crew quickly mobilized and sprang into action.

According to a Facebook post from Richmond Fire, Engine 6 and a Richmond Ambulance Authority medic responded to the beach near the Pipeline Rapids in Richmond for a medical call at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. When they got there, the crew found someone who was unconscious and had difficulty breathing.

The responders requested assistance from other Richmond Fire units, two of which arrived to the scene in water rescue boats from the Ancarrow’s Landing boat ramp downriver.

The patient was loaded onto one of the boats and, accompanied by the medic, was taken to Ancarrow’s Landing where an ambulance was waiting. The condition of the patient is not currently known.