Richmond firefighters were able to rescue a man trapped inside his truck Monday. (Photo: Richmond Fire Department Facebook)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters were able to save a truck driver who was trapped under a footbridge.

Fire crews responded to Hull Street just south of the Mayo Bridge at 4:53 p.m. on Monday. Firefighters from Engine 13 and Truck 5 were able to extract the driver through the passenger side door without any injuries.

“Crews then stayed on scene and cut the roof of [the] vehicle to allow room for the tow truck driver to remove the vehicle,” Richmond Fire posted on Facebook.