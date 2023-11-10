RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It has been exactly one week since the grand opening of Dumpling & Noodle Cart in Carytown.

While the move into the brick-and-mortar is new, Dumpling & Noodle Cart is not. Business owner Choegg Dhondup has been frying up dumplings and serving cold noodles and hot buns from his food cart around the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University for years — since 2018 to be exact.

8News stopped by Dumpling & Noodle Cart in Carytown and was met with Dhondup behind the counter, frying up his infamous dumplings for a handful of patrons waiting inside around lunchtime.

Dhondup said business in Carytown has been going “very good” so far, expressing excitement that he was finally able to open the restaurant doors after waiting for the permits to go through.

Those walking in can look forward to speedy service, and a relatively short menu ensures a quick decision-making process. The restaurant offers two types of fried dumplings: chicken or pork ($6); two types of cold noodles: sesame and sweet sour spicy ($5); two types of hot steamed buns: pork and veggie ($3); and chicken soup ($6).

But never fear, those out and about near the VCU campus will still have the option of paying the original Dumping & Noodle Cart a visit; Dhondup said the cart remains running, manned by one of his good friends who has worked with him for many years.

The building itself offers two floors of seating options for patrons and enjoy their food, as well as a small, cozy space with high-top chairs jutting out from the main dining area to which diners can sit overlooking Cary Street.

Formerly home to The Pit and the Peel, the building has retained its indoor two-story mural previously commissioned by formerly Richmond-based Artist, Humble, which remains the star of the show.

The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3321 W Cary Street in Richmond.