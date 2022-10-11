RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released photos of two men they say are persons of interest in connection to an assault and shooting on South Laurel Street in early September.

According to Richmond Police, officers were called to the 200 block of South Laurel Street just after 8 p.m. for a reported shooting on Monday, Sept. 5. When they got there, the officers found two men who had been shot.

The men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses told officers that the man pictured below in a green T-shirt assaulted a woman at the scene, and afterward, the man in the white tank top pictured below shot the victims.

Anyone who recognizes the two men pictured or has information related to the incident is asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929.