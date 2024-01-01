RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of Carytown’s most iconic celebrations, the annual Cone Parade, lit up Richmond streets this afternoon as revelers rang in the new year with “sacred geometry.”

Participants grinning from ear to ear — or angle to angle — came together as a community to show off their whimsical cone-shaped costumes on Monday, Jan. 1, at midday.

“It is a profound blessing to see the cones,” said Cone Parade grand marshal Nick Lasky.

Participants in the 16th annual Cone Parade. (Photos: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Participants in the 16th annual Cone Parade. (Photos: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Participants in the 16th annual Cone Parade. (Photos: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Participants in the 16th annual Cone Parade. (Photos: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

Participants in the 16th annual Cone Parade. (Photos: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

The unique event, according to Lasky, is a celebration that allows for a greater sense of community, love and connection.

“It’s something that I think is really missed in the world,” he said. “So just gathering together in community for joy, for just having fun — I mean, it’s really wonderful. It’s the best thing.”

The parade’s official website explains that “in sacred geometry, cones are a powerful symbol of bringing forth and focusing energy … Plus, let’s face it, it’s just downright fun!”