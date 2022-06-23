RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new homeowner is preparing to move into a new 1,550-square-foot house on Richmond’s Southside with a particularly unique quality.

The house, located on the 200 block of Carnation Street, is the first ever in the Richmond area to have been 3D printed, a process involving the pouring of concrete from an automated machine.

The project is part of a $500,000 grant given to the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech by Virginia Housing.

Construction of the house began in June 2021, and has given Virginia Housing the opportunity to study the application of 3D printed houses with the goal of making housing more affordable in Virginia.

The house has three bedroom and two bathrooms, and is powered exclusively by electricity.