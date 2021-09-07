PHOTOS: Scenes from the Robert E. Lee statue on the eve of its removal in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last confederate statue on Richmond’s Monument Avenue is set to come down on Wednesday, Sep. 8. As crews prepare to remove the massive statue from its pedestal, police are preparing to close the street to traffic on Wednesday. There will be designated viewing areas set up for pedestrians.
The removal comes over a year after protesters demanded the removal of the city’s Confederate monuments, as well as extensive police reforms. The Lee monument became a central rallying point and symbol of resistance after police fired tear gas into a peaceful crowd.