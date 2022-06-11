RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s ¿Qué Pasa? Festival kicked off Saturday, June 11, after its debut was delayed for over a month due to severe weather reports on its original opening day.

The festival began at 11 a.m. between 320 South 12th Street and 320 South Virginia Street. As the day went on, the city’s Canal Walk became full of colorful sights, music, food and dance celebrating the diversity of Hispanic and Latin American culture.

Tanya Gonzalez, the executive director of the Sacred Heart Center in Richmond, shared with 8News about what she calls the beauty of Mexican dance. “For Sacred Heart, we really just share the beauty of the traditional Mexican culture and dance, so people can take a moment to learn about the different dances from different states,” she said.

The festival is set to end at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Below, photos from the event throughout the day.

A scene from the ¿Qué Pasa? Festival in Richmond on June 11. (Credit: Tyler Thrasher / 8News)

