PHOTOS: Saturday storms leave Church Hill residents sweeping up the scraps on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple residents in Church Hill woke up Sunday morning having to clean up their yards and streets from tree debris after Saturday storms swept through the city.

Some families put their kids to work with brooms and gloves to collect fallen limbs, with one home having a playground nearly crushed by a tree which also brought down multiple cables.

Fallen tree on R Street (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

Debris littered the streets and one resident described the sudden storms as “briefly terrifying.”

A FedEx driver from Prince George exclaimed “sweet Jesus” as he passed through delivering packages Sunday on N. 36th Street. He couldn’t take his eyes off a home that was nearly crushed. He said he was used to tree damages where he lives during storms, but didn’t imagine it happening this extensively in the city.









Home on N 36th St. (Photo by Tyler Thrasher)

The tree on N 36th Street fell between one occupied home and another dwelling that is currently vacant. There was no damage to the occupied home but the empty house has damage to the roof.

The owner of the occupied home told 8News that it was a “blessing” that no damage occurred other than her front yard and brick steps. She said she’s now dealing with insurance questions, but “It could’ve been worse.”













Fallen limbs and branches litter a Church Hill neighborhood. (Photos by Tyler Thrasher)

Fallen limbs and leaves littered P Street, 36th Street and 37th Street.

8News reporting on Saturday showed four homes had been damaged by trees, including this one on Oakwood Avenue.



Photos: Tyler Thrasher

As residents continue to clean up the mess they can rest knowing there were no injuries during the storms, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

All photos taken by 8News around noon on Sunday, July 18.