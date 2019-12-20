Photos show car on Richmond sidewalk, damage to VCU building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park Campus after a traffic incident on Friday prompted a warning to avoid the area near Hancock and West Broad Streets.
Photos taken by 8News show a vehicle on the sidewalk with police tape surrounding it and a chunk of VCU’s Fine Arts Building damaged, with bricks on the ground.
The university’s alert page states that the situation has been resolved but that a police presence remains.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
