Photos show car on Richmond sidewalk, damage to VCU building

Photos taken by 8News show a vehicle on the sidewalk with police tape surrounding it and a chunk of VCU’s Fine Arts Building damaged, with bricks on the ground.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park Campus after a traffic incident on Friday prompted a warning to avoid the area near Hancock and West Broad Streets.

Photos taken by 8News show a vehicle on the sidewalk with police tape surrounding it and a chunk of VCU’s Fine Arts Building damaged, with bricks on the ground.

The university’s alert page states that the situation has been resolved but that a police presence remains.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: