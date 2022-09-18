RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The strains of polka wafting through the air mixed with the aroma of bratwurst, strudel and beer were the hallmarks of a popular street festival in Richmond this weekend.

The three-day St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest festival took place at the intersection of Belmont and Hanover Avenues. Attendees got in the mood of the celebration by donning the iconic lederhosen and dirndls, as well as alpine hats.

Crowds got to participate in the cultural offerings by dancing the chicken dance and trying their luck at beer stein holding contests. It was the 17th year of the event.