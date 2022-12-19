RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is being treated at a local hospital after police said they were in an SUV that crashed through the fence of a cemetery in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to Mt. Olivet Cemetery on the 3500 block of North Hopkins Road at around 2:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 for a report of a crash in which an occupant had become trapped.

When crews got to the scene, they found an overturned SUV which had crashed through the cemetery’s fence. Crews stabilized the SUV to prevent it from rolling over and cut out the windshield so the occupant could be removed. The occupant was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.