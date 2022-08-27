RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The James River today was filled with bright green swim caps on Saturday morning as swimmers took part in the annual Swim Across America open-water swim.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, swimmers of all ages joined together to “make waves to fight cancer.” Proceeds from the day’s event went to funds for cancer research and treatment.

“Almost everybody that you’ve met has been touched by cancer, one way or another,” Richmond event director Jay Peluso said. “Cancer treatment is awful and painful and a very difficult experience, and we need to change that. The only way we can change that is by funding these researchers so that they can change it for us.”

To date, Swim Across America has raised over $84,000 from the Richmond community.