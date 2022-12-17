RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers and city leaders joined U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) in Richmond’s Northside on Saturday to kick off the McClellan for Congress canvass.

McClellan, who currently serves in the Virginia State Senate for the 9th Congressional District, announced her bid on Tuesday, Dec. 13, for the 4th Congressional District seat, a position previously held by Congressman Donald McEachin until his death in November.

On Saturday, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond and McEachin’s wife Colette announced she was officially endorsing McClellan for the seat left behind by her late husband.

Dozens of volunteers for McClellan for Congress gathered with Kaine and McClellan on Saturday at 2 p.m. near Virginia Union University to knock on doors and encourage residents to get out the vote.

Check out photos from the canvass below.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) speaks to a crowd of volunteers at the McClellan for Congress canvass on Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan speaks at the canvass on Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.

Tim Kaine speaks to an attendee at the canvass on Dec. 17. Photo courtesy of Delaney Corcoran.