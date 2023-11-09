RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maybe sometimes size does matter?

The driver of a tractor-trailer found themselves in quite a tight spot after the vehicle became wedged underneath the train tracks near Main Street Station.

The truck appears to have been headed eastbound on East Grace Street, just past A Lot at Main Street Station, when the driver decided to continue driving underneath the train tracks.

Unfortunately, the top of the vehicle hit a snag — ripping some of the truck’s roof and crushing in much of the rest.

The Richmond Police Department was called to the incident — located at East Grace Street and Ambler Street — around 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9.

As of 11:30 a.m., the truck was still stuck in place under the tracks. East Grace Street was closed around the area.