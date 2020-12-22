PHOTOS: VCU’s ‘Unwrapping Holiday Wishes’ program delivers over 500 meals to front-line health care workers in Richmond

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, City Council President Dr. Cynthia Newbille, Richmond School Board member Cheryl Burke, VCU alumni and even Santa Claus, took part in the surprise. (Photos: VCU)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As part of Virginia Commonwealth University’s 3rd annual “Unwrapping Holiday Wishes” program, over 500 meals were delivered Monday to front-line workers and healthcare professionals at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, City Council President Dr. Cynthia Newbille, Richmond School Board member Cheryl Burke, VCU alumni and even Santa Claus, took part in the surprise.

The meals were delivered to all the staff at the children’s hospital.