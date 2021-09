The monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal in Richmond. (Photo: Delaney Hall/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After more than a century in Richmond, the statue to Confederate General Robert E. Lee has been removed from Monument Avenue.

Crews worked to separate the enormous monument, a 21-foot (6-meter) bronze equestrian statue, from its pedestal on Wednesday, a process that took roughly an hour.

Here are the photos showing the removal process:



The monument of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal in Richmond. (Photos: Delaney Hall/WRIC)

The Robert E. Lee statue is on the ground after being removed from its pedestal. (Photo: Kerri O’Brien/WRIC)







The Lee monument is removed from its pedestal. (Photos: VPM Livefeed)

The Robert E. Lee statue weighs 12-tons. Crews will be removing the statue and cutting it in half for moving purposes. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

Crews have starting working on the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo: VPM Livefeed)

Crew workers wrapped rope around the entire base of the Robert E. Lee statue. A crane will be used to hoist the statue off its pedestal. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress) Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam and Gov. Ralph Northam at the Lee Monument site on the day of the removal of the statue. (Photo: First Lady of Virginia Twitter) Crews arrive at the Lee Monument to prepare for its removal on Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

Crew worker heads up on the monument to prepare for its removal. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

Stay with 8News for updates.