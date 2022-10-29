RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is here, and on Saturday, visitors to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden got to celebrate the season with the annual HarvestFest.

The day’s event gave guests access to the festivities along with their regular garden admission. Visitors got to enjoy live music, traditional German food, a “makers” market, a photo booth and an interactive gratitude display. There was also plenty of time to browse the Garden’s many displays, including the fall décor and of course, lots of pumpkins.

Guests enjoy HarvestFest at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Credit: Howard Williams.

The Garden’s next seasonal event will be Dominion Energy’s Gardenfest of Lights, which opens on Nov. 21 and will be open nightly from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 8, 2023.