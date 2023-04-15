RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The outside wall of a house in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood collapsed early Saturday morning, leaving the next-door neighbor looking for temporary accommodations.

The house is located at 507 Monroe Street, near Abner Clay Park in the Jackson Ward area. According to a man who lives next door to the house, the wall collapsed around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. The Richmond Fire Department responded to the scene.

The outside wall of a house in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood collapsed early Saturday morning, leaving the next-door neighbor looking for temporary accommodations. (Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

According to the neighbor, renovations were being done on the house, and no one was living in it at the time of the collapse. Thought the collapse did not have an immediate affect on his home, the neighbor said he will likely have to move as a result.