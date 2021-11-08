Pipeline Trail reopens after repairs

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A favorite for Richmond’s outdoors explorers is reopen after some much needed repairs. The Richmond Pipeline Trail stretches along the James River from Brown’s Island towards the Canal Walk.

RVA H20, the Twitter account for the City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities’ initiative to create better water systems management in Richmond, tweeted about reopening on Monday.

The pipeline was closed as crews worked on about 677 square feet of repairs. The pipeline serves as more than just a place for recreation, it carries stormwater and wastewater to a treatment plant in Richmond.

There are still some repairs going on but the trail will remain open as they continue.