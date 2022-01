RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control are asking the public for information about a shooting that left a brindle female pit bull dead.

The dog, named ‘Coco,’ was in her yard on the 3100 block of Decatur Street in Richmond.

RACC said multiple shots were fired overnight on January 18 and 9mm casings were found on the ground where the dog was found dead.

Any information about this incident can be sent to RACC’s Facebook page or by calling 804-646-5573.