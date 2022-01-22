Pizza, pasta and pesto: The best Italian restaurants in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (STACKER) — The development of Italian cuisine mirrors America’s rich political and geographic diversity. Richmond’s homegrown Italian food is no different, and finds its roots among the Italian immigrants who came to Richmond, making up as much as 10 percent of the local population in 1930.

Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.

#20. Nick’s Roman Terrace

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8051 W Broad St Apt A, Richmond, VA 23294-4219

#19. Joe’s Inn Bon Air

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2616 Buford Rd, Richmond, VA 23235-3422

#18. Capriccios Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9127 W Broad St Suite A, Richmond, VA 23294-5829

#17. Enoteca Sogno

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1223 Bellevue Ave, Richmond, VA 23227-4001

#16. Chianti

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1304 Gaskins Rd, Richmond, VA 23238-4919

#15. Bacchus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2 N Meadow St, Richmond, VA 23220-4524

#14. Secco Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Wine Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 325 N Robinson St, Richmond, VA 23220-4020

#13. Bar Solita

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 123 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220-4214

#12. Dinamo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 821 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220-5403

#11. Mary Angela’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3345 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221-3403

#10. Zorba’s Greek Italian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9068 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23294-5804

#9. Casa Italiana Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8801 Three Chopt Rd Suite B, Richmond, VA 23229-4755

#8. Ciao Capri

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10478 Ridgefield Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23233-3548

#7. Portico Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12506 River Rd, Richmond, VA 23238-6135

#6. Edo’s Squid

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (361 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 411 N Harrison St, Richmond, VA 23220-3614

#5. Carini’s Italian Restaurant & Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3718 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond, VA 23231

#4. Joe’s Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 205 N Shields Ave, Richmond, VA 23220-3433

#3. Bottoms Up

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1700 Dock St, Richmond, VA 23223-6942

#2. La Grotta Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 529 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23219-1809

#1. The Grapevine Greek & Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11055 Three Chopt Rd, Richmond, VA 23233-2023