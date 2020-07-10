Plan to temporarily remove Richmond’s Arthur Ashe monument backed by tennis icon’s family

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Arthur Ashe informed Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney that they would back a decision to temporarily move the tennis legend’s memorial on Monument Avenue if deemed necessary for preservation and public safety.

Ashe’s family told Stoney they would approve of its removal in a letter sent after the monument was defaced with “WLM” and “White Lives Matter” on June 17. Black Lives Matter graffiti was eventually sprayed over the “WLM” graffiti.

David Harris Jr., Ashe’s nephew, told 8News on Friday that Ashe’s legacy shows what Richmond is moving towards, noting that he was a diplomat for social justice who cared for the helping the future generations grow.

Harris said the Ashe monument, “shows that great leaders have come from Richmond, and great future leaders will come from here, too.”

If the statue eventually comes down, a move that the head of the city’s Department of Public Works said would happen in court Thursday, it would be put back in its initial location.

Harris also told 8News that the support Ashe’s family has received from the community since the announcement was made has been heartwarming, saying people’s response shows how much the area has grown and what Ashe means to the community.

Stay with 8News for a full report at 5 p.m.