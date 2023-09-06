RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School may have just resumed session, but if you’re already planning your next trip out of town, you may want to take advantage of this limited-time offer from Breeze Airways.

If you’re thinking of traveling to Florida, New Orleans or even California in the near future — you’re in luck. Now through Sept. 7, passengers who book their flights through Breeze and enter a special promo code at checkout will receive 50% off base fares for travel from now through March 7, 2024. The promo code “IMGAME50” can be entered at checkout, and is valid on all one-way and roundtrip flights out of Richmond International Airport.

Breeze serves nine destinations nonstop out of Richmond including Charleston, S.C.; Fort Myers, Fla.; Hartford, Conn.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Los Angeles, Calif.; New Orleans, La.; Phoenix, Ariz.; San Francisco, Calif. and Tampa, Fla.

Travelers can book their flights at flybreeze.com or through the Breeze app.