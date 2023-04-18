RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Planning Commission voted on Monday to recommend a proposal to eliminate the city’s mandatory parking space requirements.

Under current City policies, the City requires off-street parking and loading space minimums for businesses and developments based on the floor area or the number of dwelling units. The proposal would allow businesses and property owners to determine how many parking spaces the business would need.

The City believes the change would create more space for walkable neighborhood areas, reduce pollution, and help small businesses.

The Richmond City Council is expected to take up the proposal for a final vote during its April 24 meeting.

