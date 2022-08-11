RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Construction has begun on the site of a former car wash which will now be transformed into five stories of commercial and residential space in Richmond’s rapidly-growing Scott’s Addition neighborhood.
The building, at the northeast intersection of Broad and Sheppard Streets, will have 89 apartments, most of which will be 1-bedroom units. Floor plans obtained by 8News show just six 2-bedroom units in the building, and no 3-bedroom units at all.
The building will also feature a two-level, partially underground parking structure and commercial space on Broad Street.
The site is sandwiched between the Hof and Bingo Beer Co., two popular staples of Richmond nightlife.
Amenities laid out in the plan of development include a pool, gym and bike storage. One image from the proposed facades shows a hand grasping a soda bottle, a reference to the project’s title, “Soda Flats.”
The site of the construction was formerly an auto lot, according to a letter filed with the City of Richmond.