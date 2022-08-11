Conceptual designs show a planned five-story apartment building on Broad Street in Scott’s Addition. (Photo courtesy of the City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Construction has begun on the site of a former car wash which will now be transformed into five stories of commercial and residential space in Richmond’s rapidly-growing Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

The building, at the northeast intersection of Broad and Sheppard Streets, will have 89 apartments, most of which will be 1-bedroom units. Floor plans obtained by 8News show just six 2-bedroom units in the building, and no 3-bedroom units at all.

The building will also feature a two-level, partially underground parking structure and commercial space on Broad Street.

Construction has already begun on the site of the development in Scott’s Addition. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

The site is sandwiched between the Hof and Bingo Beer Co., two popular staples of Richmond nightlife.

Amenities laid out in the plan of development include a pool, gym and bike storage. One image from the proposed facades shows a hand grasping a soda bottle, a reference to the project’s title, “Soda Flats.”

The site of the construction was formerly an auto lot, according to a letter filed with the City of Richmond.