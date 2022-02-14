Plans in place for Fox Elementary students to temporarily go virtual

Children writing Words of encouragement in chalk on sidewalk outside of Fox Elementary (Photo Courtesy Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As investigators continue to piece together what lead up to the devastating fire at William Fox Elementary, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and Gov. Glenn Youngkin are speaking about what’s next for the school and its students.

Fox Elementary School students will be learning virtually until they are moved into another building, which the superintendent expects will take about three weeks. Students will begin virtual classes Wednesday.

Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every weekday.

The school district is holding a supply pickup event at Clark Spring Elementary School on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There families can get the things their children need for virtual learning including computers, chargers and food.

That school is in the running for where the Fox Elementary School students might learn next.

“The leading contender Clark Springs Elementary which is an elementary school we have in our portfolio that we use for storage,” Kamras explained.

During a community meeting Monday evening, the school district explained that the students will not be split up among multiple buildings.

Gov. Youngkin visited Fox Elementary Monday, adding a valentine card to the collection of hundreds of valentine cards lining the fence outside the school.

Gov. Youngkin responded to questions Monday about how the state can help get kids back in their classrooms. “This is a big challenge and so it’s going to require coming together with lots of folks the resources that the city will have and I know the General Assembly will be reviewing things,” he said.

Many are asking how the fire happened after flames and smoke engulfed the school around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

A RPS custodial manager was the first one Richmond Fire tried to reach with a text to get into the building around 9:45 p.m., but the manager was asleep and missed the text.

“Unfortunately, that did lead to some communication breakdowns,” Kamras told 8News in an interview Monday.

Not only that, but the timeline shows the Richmond Alarm Company wasn’t notified the first time the alarm went off around 9:30 p.m. because the panel hadn’t been updated to include the 804 area code calls.

Kamras doesn’t put any blame on the staff member who missed the texts. “That didn’t contribute in any way, whatsoever, to the fire,” he said.

Firefighters ended up manipulating a lock and got inside the building, searching and not finding anything, before being called back a second time to flames and smoke.

Kamras admits the district needs to fill the vacancy on their night security team and work on communication.

“They are protocols that we need to tighten up and make sure that we address and that we’re able to be fully staffed,” he said.