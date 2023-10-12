RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Greater Richmond Transit Company’s (GRTC) effort to construct a north-south Pulse rapid transit bus line is moving forward with today’s approval of the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) recommended line. In other words, GRTC has now decided where the line will go.

The GRTC Board of Directors voted to approve the alignment today, which establishes a set corridor for further study with the end goal of expanding the GRTC rapid transit network north-south for residents south of the river and north of I-95 to the city center.

The approved route utilizes prominent Richmond thoroughfares beginning at Chamberlayne Avenue, moving across the Manchester Bridge to Hull Street and down Midlothian Turnpike towards Chesterfield Towne Center.

The existing route runs up and down Broad Street from Willow Lawn to Rockett’s Landing.

“Today’s vote is truly an exciting development for the Richmond region,” said GRTC Chief of Staff Adrienne Torres in a statement. “The success of the existing Pulse shows that this is a region that wants rapid transit connections, and a vote of approval takes us one step closer to realizing this critical north/south rapid transit connection.”

With the approval of the LPA, GRTC will now be able to make progress with more detailed traffic planning, route design and environmental impact study. For project updates and announcements on future rounds of public engagement, visit the corridor study at ridegrtc.com.