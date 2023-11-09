RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fourth of five suspects charged in the death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing later today.

Humphrey was walking to a store near Gilpin Court when she was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. According to the Richmond Police Department, the teen was caught in the crossfire between two groups. Five suspects were charged in connection to the shooting.

According to online court records, 26-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His plea hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Earlier this year, following a multi-day trial, two of the suspects — 24-year-old Savonne Henderson and 21-year-old Tyree Coley — received life sentences in Richmond Circuit Court. A third suspect — Mitchell Hudson Jr. — was sentenced to 53 years with 28 years suspended last month.

The fifth suspect in the case — 22-year-old Rashard Jackson — is scheduled for a court hearing on Dec. 4, 2023.

