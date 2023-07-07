(Photo courtesy of the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Plunky & Oneness show, presented by the 66th Festival of the Arts, has been rescheduled due to weather conditions in Richmond tonight.

The Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities made the announcement on Friday shortly after 5:45 p.m.

The show — featuring African rhythms and funk grooves — had been scheduled to take place at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park at 8 p.m. Friday but is now scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. instead.

The “Tribute to Prince” show scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at 8 p.m. is still expected to go as planned on the main stage.