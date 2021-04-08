Pod-concerts, outdoor venues and live music bring Richmond musicians back on stage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As more vaccinations happen across Central Virginia, the talk of summer concerts and music venues reopening is ramping up.

The Broadberry has announced they are looking for people to work their pod-seating concerts for the spring and summer.

The sensation of live music has been missed by many since the beginning of the pandemic and Reggie Pace, Band Leader and co-founder of Richmond-based band No BS! Brass, said musicians miss performing and doing what they love on stage.

“We have all been itching to play. That was the only reason we weren’t playing,” Pace said. “We never really wanted to stop playing shows, it was just the responsible thing to do.”

Lucas Fritz, the co-owner of the Broadberry, said music is a part of the way the city lives and breathes.

“We are going on more than a year since the pandemic essentially shut down the music industry so artists without a creative outlet, it’s tough,” Fritz said. “It gives us some hope for the future and gives everybody something to do in a safe and socially distanced way.”

Safety is an important aspect of performing again for Pace and other musicians. He said he is willing to take it slowly and safely before getting back on stage.

“It’s got to be right for everybody,” Pace said. “We are doing outdoor shows to see how it goes. We have gotten offers for indoor things but I am just not taking them yet to see how it goes. We will see what October looks like or November looks like for being inside.”

No BS! Brass is set to play at Friday Cheers on June 4 and Pace said ‘Richmonders’ crave live music.

“It’s a very important mental reset,” Pace said. “We’ve all had a lot of time to think about how we want to spend our time. We have been in the house and seen how we are. How productive are you if you have so much time? What do you miss? What do you actually want to do? Who are the friends that you miss?”

Richmond-based rock band, Almost Gone

Zack Rhodes, bassist for Richmond-based band ‘Almost Gone,’ said booking shows again in the city is like a breath of fresh air.

“Excited is an understatement,” Rhodes said.

The band had the entire year booked out for 2020, but Rhodes said the pandemic destroyed their plans in the blink of an eye.

“While it gave us time to work on writing our material and really come up with a cohesive sound, we’re pumped to get back on stage,” Rhodes said. “It’s been a lot of effort and legwork to get back on the books, as we are young and still building our following, but it’s starting to pay off. We just keep grinding, and when we get on stage, we’ll be ready. We’ll crush it.”

