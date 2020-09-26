POD-tastic: The Broadberry hosts socially distant concert in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Concerts are back after venues shut down at the start of the continuing pandemic. In Richmond Friday night, precautions were put in place for fans to enjoy a drive-in and pod-seating concert, all while being socially distant and safe.

The rain couldn’t stop the music as groups of people gathered at the former training campsite for the Washington Football team. With more than 200 pods, the event required masks for anyone who left their group. Additionally, officials administered temperature checks and anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 was not allowed to attend the sold-out event.

The Broadberry Entertainment group shuttered their building on Broad Street in early 2020, opting to now host multiple concerts outdoors.

“Being able to bring people together to have a shared experience of a concert in a safe, socially distance like really gives people hope that ‘yeah, we’re going to get through this,'” said Lucas Fritz, owner of The Broadberry. “So, being able to put on events like this it just kind of puts a Band-Aid over everything that’s going on. The biggest positive is we are able to give 30 people work for the day, we are able to give the rental companies some business.”

The decision proved to be a big hit amongst concert-goers.

“We chose a small group of people we have been around throughout this virus, and we decided to have some fun together,” said Casey Osborne.

Four more outdoor concerts are on tap for The Broadberry. Concerts scheduled include locations at City Stadium, the Diamond and the Virginia Center Commons parking lot.

