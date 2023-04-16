RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – One person was found dead and two others were taken to the hospital after police said they responded to an undisclosed “medical emergency” at a Richmond apartment.

According to Richmond police, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Hull Street Road early Sunday morning for a report of a person down.

Authorities said they found four unresponsive males at the scene, including one who was dead. Two were taken to Chippenham Hospital and the other was treated at the scene, police said.

Richmond police said officers responded for a “medical emergency” but did not disclose additional details.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

