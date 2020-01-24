Police: 21-year-old killed after crashing into GRTC Pulse bus stop

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man was killed early Friday morning after crashing his vehicle into a GRTC Pulse bus stop in Richmond, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at approximately 12:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Broad Street. They determined the driver was ejected after crashing their vehicle into the Pulse bus stop protection poles.

The driver, who has been identified as Leo Rocha-Miranda, of Springfield, was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671

LATEST HEADLINES: