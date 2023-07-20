RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shoplifting is dramatically on the rise in Richmond compared to this time last year, according to Chief of Richmond Police Rick Edwards.

There were 526 incidents of shoplifting between Jan 1 and July 1 of 2022. In those same six months of 2023, Richmond has seen 807 incidents — a 53% increase.

Edwards said that there is a particular type of shoplifting driving this rise — thefts from Virginia ABC stores. These 420 liquor thefts account for over half of 2023’s incidents.

This is an ongoing issue throughout the state of Virginia, Edwards said.

“ABC stores — for whatever reason — are being targeted,” he said. “Thieves are just walking in, and just walking out.”

According to Edwards, the RPD is working to stop these thefts in a number of ways, including posting the faces of thieves to social media, increasing surveillance on ABC stores and considering environmental design changes to stores to help naturally deter theft.

