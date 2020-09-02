Police and protesters clash at demonstration outside Richmond City Justice Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Protesters and police clashed Tuesday night at a protest outside the Richmond City Justice Center.

The demonstration was calling for the release of everyone incarcerated inside of the jail because of the coronavirus outbreak, as it was advertised on Twitter. As of August 24, more than 100 inmates and staff were quarantined because of a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who tested positive for the virus.

A flyer for Tuesday’s event read: “Our comrades on the inside are facing retaliation from officers for simply requesting adequate medical attention. These conditions are inhumane. We stand in solidarity with those who have been kidnapped, convicted and caged.”

Protests got underway around 6 p.m. in the grassy area beside the jail. After an advance by police, protesters moved to the street.

A cyclist was then seen blocking a tow truck that arrived to remove cars parked illegally in the area. When police approached him, the cyclist jumped on his bike and pedaled away into oncoming traffic.

He was then approached by an unmarked police cruiser. After the vehicle stopped, an officer ran out of the car and tackled the cyclist to the ground. Once on the ground, several officers came to provide backup.

Watch the incident below:

8News also observed several people being detained by police.

BREAKING—these are the moments pandemonium breaks out in Richmond, outside the city jail where a protest was staged. After an advance by police, protestors took to the street. A bicyclist was almost hit by an unmarked police cruiser, then tackled to the ground. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Ff74KiK6N8 — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) September 1, 2020

Afterward, you can see several people detained by police. I’m told by one tow truck truck driver who arrived, that he received a call from Richmond police, asking him to be on standby if the protest got out-of-hand, and cars had to be towed away. The latest on @8NEWS at 11. pic.twitter.com/0Gw8sjiDta — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) September 1, 2020

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: