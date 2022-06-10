RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department’s Special Operations Crash Team has arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for the multi-vehicle traffic fatality that occurred on May 6 on East Broad Street.
At approximately 6:54 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of East Broad Street for a reported two-vehicle crash.
Upon their arrival, first responders located a pedestrian — now identified as 64-year-old Monty Henderson of New Kent — that was gravely injured.
Henderson was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
A second victim, Jennifer Martin, was discharged from a local hospital.
Following an investigation, Richmond Police detectives determined that 32-year-old Emir Omerovic was responsible for causing the fatal collision.
On Friday, June 10, Omerovic was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.
The Virginia Judiciary database shows that Omerovic has had a history of speeding and not wearing a seatbelt in different counties throughout the state in the past.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.