RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department’s Special Operations Crash Team has arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for the multi-vehicle traffic fatality that occurred on May 6 on East Broad Street.

At approximately 6:54 a.m., officers were called to the 700 block of East Broad Street for a reported two-vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, first responders located a pedestrian — now identified as 64-year-old Monty Henderson of New Kent — that was gravely injured.

Henderson was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A second victim, Jennifer Martin, was discharged from a local hospital.

Following an investigation, Richmond Police detectives determined that 32-year-old Emir Omerovic was responsible for causing the fatal collision.

Emir Omerovic (Courtesy of Richmond Police Department)

On Friday, June 10, Omerovic was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The Virginia Judiciary database shows that Omerovic has had a history of speeding and not wearing a seatbelt in different counties throughout the state in the past.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.