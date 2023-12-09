RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department has arrested the suspect involved in the homicide that took place on Richmond Highway on Aug. 28.

On Monday, Aug. 28, shortly after 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of Richmond Highway for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man, later identified as Isaiah Johnson, with a gunshot wound. Johnson was taken to a nearby hospital where was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Rico Albert, 42, of Richmond, was arrested in Henrico County on the night of Friday, Dec. 7 for his connection to the shooting. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police are still investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to call Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915.